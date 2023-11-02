KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
FOOSUNG 10,300 UP 370
SK Innovation 127,600 UP 7,200
POONGSAN 36,750 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 51,000 DN 300
Hansae 22,600 0
Youngone Corp 52,900 DN 1,700
CSWIND 45,600 UP 450
GKL 14,740 DN 750
KOLON IND 44,100 DN 50
HanmiPharm 294,000 UP 8,500
SD Biosensor 10,110 UP 310
Meritz Financial 51,200 UP 200
BNK Financial Group 6,720 DN 100
DGB Financial Group 7,830 DN 90
emart 73,500 DN 800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY413 00 UP2400
KOLMAR KOREA 54,100 DN 400
PIAM 25,650 DN 400
HANJINKAL 44,850 DN 400
CHONGKUNDANG 96,000 UP 1,400
DoubleUGames 44,900 UP 450
HL MANDO 33,500 UP 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 712,000 UP 9,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,780 DN 20
SKC 83,300 UP 7,400
GS Retail 23,750 DN 350
Ottogi 383,000 DN 6,500
HtlShilla 61,800 UP 500
Hanmi Science 32,700 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 132,500 UP 4,500
HDKSOE 93,300 UP 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,150 DN 550
MS IND 16,170 UP 490
OCI Holdings 102,000 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 66,600 UP 3,100
KorZinc 465,000 UP 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,100 UP 190
HyundaiMipoDock 71,400 UP 2,100
IS DONGSEO 26,300 UP 500
S-Oil 67,200 UP 700
