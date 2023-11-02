KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LG Innotek 228,500 UP 10,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 148,900 UP 3,300
HMM 14,850 DN 10
HYUNDAI WIA 52,300 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 117,900 UP 1,100
Mobis 218,500 UP 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 115,400 UP 1,900
S-1 54,800 DN 1,700
DOOSAN 76,400 UP 1,500
DL 40,850 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,630 UP 370
KIA CORP. 78,500 UP 1,100
SK hynix 125,300 UP 5,000
Youngpoong 478,000 UP 11,000
Hanwha 22,650 DN 50
DB HiTek 51,900 UP 3,150
CJ 85,600 UP 2,400
LX INT 25,550 UP 550
TaihanElecWire 11,680 UP 590
Hyundai M&F INS 29,600 DN 2,550
Kumyang 91,700 UP 4,300
Daesang 19,840 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,640 UP 90
ORION Holdings 15,860 DN 360
Daewoong 15,350 UP 10
TaekwangInd 588,000 UP 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,580 UP 40
KAL 20,150 DN 50
LG Corp. 78,300 UP 800
POSCO FUTURE M 259,500 UP 26,000
Boryung 9,080 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,700 UP 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,350 0
Shinsegae 164,800 DN 5,600
Nongshim 465,500 DN 6,000
SGBC 52,200 UP 2,100
Hyosung 61,900 UP 1,100
LOTTE 26,350 DN 150
HITEJINRO 21,050 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 75,900 DN 300
(END)
