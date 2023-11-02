LG Innotek 228,500 UP 10,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 148,900 UP 3,300

HMM 14,850 DN 10

HYUNDAI WIA 52,300 UP 100

KumhoPetrochem 117,900 UP 1,100

Mobis 218,500 UP 6,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 115,400 UP 1,900

S-1 54,800 DN 1,700

DOOSAN 76,400 UP 1,500

DL 40,850 DN 700

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,630 UP 370

KIA CORP. 78,500 UP 1,100

SK hynix 125,300 UP 5,000

Youngpoong 478,000 UP 11,000

Hanwha 22,650 DN 50

DB HiTek 51,900 UP 3,150

CJ 85,600 UP 2,400

LX INT 25,550 UP 550

TaihanElecWire 11,680 UP 590

Hyundai M&F INS 29,600 DN 2,550

Kumyang 91,700 UP 4,300

Daesang 19,840 DN 100

SKNetworks 5,640 UP 90

ORION Holdings 15,860 DN 360

Daewoong 15,350 UP 10

TaekwangInd 588,000 UP 4,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,580 UP 40

KAL 20,150 DN 50

LG Corp. 78,300 UP 800

POSCO FUTURE M 259,500 UP 26,000

Boryung 9,080 UP 300

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,700 UP 900

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,350 0

Shinsegae 164,800 DN 5,600

Nongshim 465,500 DN 6,000

SGBC 52,200 UP 2,100

Hyosung 61,900 UP 1,100

LOTTE 26,350 DN 150

HITEJINRO 21,050 DN 700

CJ LOGISTICS 75,900 DN 300

