Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BGF Retail Q3 net profit up 1 pct to 70 bln won

All News 15:42 November 02, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 70 billion won (US$52.1 million), up 1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 87 billion won, down 4.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 7.4 percent to 2.2 trillion won.

The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!