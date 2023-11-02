Lotte Chilsung Beverage Q3 net income up 45.2 pct to 67.8 bln won
All News 15:47 November 02, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 67.8 billion won (US$50.5 million), up 45.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 12.3 percent on-year to 84.3 billion won. Revenue increased 5.9 percent to 830.4 billion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 52.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
Most Saved
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
N. Korea in final stage of preparations for 3rd satellite launch: NIS
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun set for 2nd questioning on suspected drug use this week
-
Xi says 'willing to make bigger contributions' in letter to N.K. leader
-
(LEAD) Blinken to visit S. Korea next week for 1st time since Yoon came into office
-
N. Korea, China, Russia engage in cyber operations to target U.S. research: FBI director