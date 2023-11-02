Lotte Chilsung Beverage Q3 net income up 45.2 pct to 67.8 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 67.8 billion won (US$50.5 million), up 45.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 12.3 percent on-year to 84.3 billion won. Revenue increased 5.9 percent to 830.4 billion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 52.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)