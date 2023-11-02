Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Naver Pay launched in 8 more Asian regions, countries

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tech giant Naver Corp. said Thursday it has launched its mobile payment service Naver Pay in eight more Asian regions and countries as part of its global expansion strategy.

Naver Pay is now available in stores affiliated with Union Pay via QR code in Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, according to the company.

The service has already been adopted in China and Japan in September.

Naver said it plans to further expand the service to other countries in cooperation with its partners, including BC Card Co. and Union Pay.

A logo of mobile payment service Naver Pay, provided by its operator Naver Financial Corp. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

