S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 2, 2023
All News 16:31 November 02, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.687 3.731 -4.4
2-year TB 3.904 3.991 -8.7
3-year TB 3.979 4.071 -9.2
10-year TB 4.168 4.288 -12.0
2-year MSB 3.943 3.991 -4.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.811 4.900 -8.9
