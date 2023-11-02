Doosan Q3 net profit up 24.6 pct to 104.4 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 104.4 billion won (US$77.7 million), up 24.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 319.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 340.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 3.4 percent to 4.53 trillion won.

(END)