Doosan Q3 net profit up 24.6 pct to 104.4 bln won
All News 16:42 November 02, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 104.4 billion won (US$77.7 million), up 24.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 319.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 340.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 3.4 percent to 4.53 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
Most Saved
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
N. Korea in final stage of preparations for 3rd satellite launch: NIS
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun set for 2nd questioning on suspected drug use this week
-
Xi says 'willing to make bigger contributions' in letter to N.K. leader
-
(LEAD) Blinken to visit S. Korea next week for 1st time since Yoon came into office
-
N. Korea, China, Russia engage in cyber operations to target U.S. research: FBI director