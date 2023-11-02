The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



N. Korea could stage provocations to divert domestic attention: defense chief

SEOUL -- South Korea's defense minister called Thursday for heightened military readiness to brace for any possible North Korean provocation meant to divert domestic attention from the nation's food crisis.

North Korea has launched a flurry of ballistic missile tests since last year, including a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile in April and July. It also made two failed attempts to put a military spy satellite into orbit earlier this year.



Yoon vows to give bold tax, regulatory benefits to firms relocating to regions

DAEJEON -- President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged Thursday to provide bold tax benefits and regulatory favors to companies relocating out of the capital area.

Yoon made the promise during a ceremony marking the inaugural Day of Local Autonomy and Balanced Development, which was established in July after previously being called the Day of Local Autonomy.



(3rd LD) Asiana to sell cargo biz to help Korean Air win EU approval for takeover

SEOUL -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-largest air carrier, said Thursday its board approved a plan to sell the company's cargo business, in a decision that could help Korean Air Co. win antitrust approval from European Union regulators for its takeover of the rival.

In a regulatory filing, Asiana announced the board's decision, noting it as a part of remedial measures for Korean Air to be submitted to the European Commission (EC) to win approval for the merger.



Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border

SEOUL -- A pregnant woman in her 20s was among the four North Koreans who crossed the eastern maritime inter-Korean border on a wooden boat last month in an attempt to defect to the South, a government source said Thursday.

The Coast Guard and military officials secured the 7.5-meter-long boat carrying the North Koreans in waters east of Sokcho, 151 kilometers northeast of Seoul, on Oct. 24 after South Korean fishermen at the scene reported seeing an "unusual" boat.



(LEAD) Seoul shares shoot up nearly 2 pct on Fed's back-to-back rate freeze

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks soared nearly 2 percent Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held its key rate steady as widely expected overnight. The local currency sharply rose against the greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shot up 41.56 points, or 1.81 percent, to close at 2,343.12



BLACKPINK Lisa's Weibo account closed after appearing in Crazy Horse show: report

SEOUL -- BLACKPINK Lisa's Chinese social media account has been suspended after her performance at the Crazy Horse saloon in Paris in September sparked a controversy in China, CNN reported Thursday.

Lisa's personal account is no longer searchable on Weibo, the report said, with a notice saying, "The account can no longer be viewed because it has received complaints of breaches of law and regulations, as well as relevant rules in the Weibo Community Management Regulations."



KG Mobility, China EV maker to build battery pack plant in S. Korea

SEOUL -- KG Mobility, a South Korean SUV-focused carmaker, said Thursday it has partnered with Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co. to build a battery pack plant in Korea and develop next-generation vehicles.

KG Mobility and BYD have signed an agreement at the Chinese firm's headquarters in Shenzhen to build the battery pack plant in Changwon, 300 kilometers south of Seoul, and develop all-electric and hybrid models, KG Mobility said in a statement.



FM Park to visit France this week in final pitch for World Expo 2030

SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Park Jin will travel to France this week in the final pitch for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, with less than a month to go before the winner will be announced.

Park will make a two-day trip to Paris from Wednesday to Thursday (local time) and plans to meet with officials representing each member country at the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, to rally support for Seoul's expo bid, the ministry said.



China imposes fine on online retailer for sending suspicious parcels to S. Korea: official

SEOUL -- China has slapped a fine on an online retailer for sending suspicious packages across South Korea earlier this year, a foreign ministry official said Thursday.

In July, over 3,000 reports of suspicious international parcels were filed to the police from across the nation, sparking fears of terrorism. Investigation by the police showed no hazardous substances were found in the parcels.



S. Korea, U.S. to hold joint space forum

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States will co-host a space forum in Seoul early next week with a focus on ways to boost cooperation in space-related policies, diplomacy, security and other areas, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The ROK-U.S. Space Forum, set for Monday through Tuesday, will bring together some 40 government officials and experts from both countries, including Chirag Parikh, executive secretary of the White House National Space Council; Gen. Lee Young-su, chief of staff for the South Korean Air Force; and U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Philip Goldberg, among others.

