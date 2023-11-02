Slumping Wiz slugger Alford trying to shake off rust, stay patient

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- A lot has to go right for the KT Wiz to win their ongoing Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason series against the NC Dinos, after they dropped the first two games of this best-of-five affair.



In this file photo from Sept. 13, 2023, Anthony Alford of the KT Wiz gets a single against the NC Dinos during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

Having some offensive production from No. 3 hitter Anthony Alford would certainly help.

Alford has gone 0-for-7 with four strikeouts and a walk so far this series -- this after ranking second on the team in the regular season with 15 home runs and 70 RBIs. And with the Wiz on the brink of elimination in Game 3 on Thursday at Changwon NC Park, Alford said he has to start looking for better pitches to handle, instead of chasing pitches out of the zone.

"I think I've just got to be more patient and get a better pitch to hit, because the first few games, I haven't really had much to hit to hit," Alford told Yonhap News Agency after batting practice. "There have been probably times where I could have maybe drawn a few more walks."

The Wiz earned a bye to this round, the penultimate round before the Korean Series, after posting the second-best regular season record. They had 19 days off between the end of the regular season and the start of their playoffs, whereas the Dinos, as No. 4 seed, had to win four postseason games just to reach this phase.

"I can't speak for everybody else, but for me personally, I'm not used to taking that much time off and then going right back into games," the former major league outfielder said. "I think being off that long has an advantage but there's also a disadvantage. NC hitters have their timing, and we haven't played in three weeks so we have to figure it out fast. But at the same time, our bodies are fresh."



And as the series has gone on, Alford feels he and his hitters have been getting their groove back. The Wiz scored four runs in the bottom ninth of a 9-5 loss in Game 1 and had the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth before bowing out 3-2 in Game 2.

"I do think from the first game to the second game, it's definitely been improvement," Alford said. "So hopefully, we can just put it all together tonight. I'm just trying to go out there and not put too much pressure, and just really do the best I can. And whatever happens, happens."

