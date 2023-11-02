5 S. Koreans from Gaza arrived in Egypt via Rafah border: ministry
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean family living in Gaza crossed into Egypt through the Rafah border Thursday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Media reports earlier said, quoting authorities from Gaza, that around 600 foreign nationals, including South Koreans, were allowed to leave through the Rafah border Thursday, the second such departure since the border opened up to foreigners and aid workers Wednesday for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war.
The family, consisting of five members, arrived in Egypt after crossing the Rafah border at around 11:15 a.m. (local time), the ministry said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun set for 2nd questioning on suspected drug use this week
-
N. Korea in final stage of preparations for 3rd satellite launch: NIS
-
Xi says 'willing to make bigger contributions' in letter to N.K. leader
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military says N. Korea might have provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles
-
Blinken to discuss Russia, Middle East, N. Korea during visit to Seoul: State Department