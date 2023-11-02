Facing postseason exit, Wiz manager keeps lineup intact

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Buoyed by what he saw during batting practice before a do-or-die postseason game Thursday, KT Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul will dole out the exact same lineup that lost the previous contest against the NC Dinos.

The Wiz have dropped the first two games of the best-of-five series in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason, though they came within a base hit of winning Game 2 on Tuesday night. They opened the bottom ninth with two singles and had the bases loaded with two outs, before losing 3-2 at home in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

The Wiz outhit the Dinos 6-5 in that loss, and Lee said he expects some fireworks from his lineup.



Park Byung-ho of the KT Wiz hits a single against the NC Dinos during Game 2 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I have high expectations for our offense. The guys looked great during batting practice, and I like the way they swung their bats," Lee said in a pregame scrum at Changwon NC Park. "We have to take an early lead. I think we gave up runs in early innings and then we became too impatient as we started playing catchup. NC is pretty good at protecting their leads, but since we also have a strong bullpen, we have to go out in front and stay there."

Cleanup Park Byung-ho has had a couple of hits, while No. 8 hitter Bae Jung-dae has gone 3-for-7 with a grand slam.

Only twice has a team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win the best-of-five second round. Lee said he's confident his team can join that rare company if they can pull off a win Thursday.

"I think we should have an edge in Game 4 if we can get there," Lee said. "We're confident if the game becomes a duel of the bullpens."



Bae Jung-dae of the KT Wiz hits a single against the NC Dinos during Game 2 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)