JCS chief visits key Air Force unit amid major S. Korea-U.S. air drills
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top military officer called on troops Thursday to prepare for possible "surprise" enemy provocations as he visited a key Air Force unit participating in a major annual exercise with the United States this week, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
JCS Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum made the call as he inspected the Korea Air and Space Operations Center at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometers south of Seoul, amid the ongoing Vigilant Defense drills, which kicked off a five-day run Monday.
"We must thoroughly prepare for the enemy's surprise and reckless provocations," Kim was quoted as saying. "In case of an enemy provocation, we must acquire capabilities and a posture for immediate deployment to strongly punish the origin of provocation and other support forces."
Kim also visited the U.S. 7th Air Force at the same air base and was briefed on the combined exercise, which mobilizes some 130 warplanes from the two sides, including variants of the F-35 stealth fighter jet.
Pyongyang has long accused the allies' joint military drills as rehearsals for an invasion against it.
North Korea staged a flurry of missile launches during last year's exercise, named Vigilant Storm, in protest.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
N. Korea in final stage of preparations for 3rd satellite launch: NIS
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun set for 2nd questioning on suspected drug use this week
-
Xi says 'willing to make bigger contributions' in letter to N.K. leader
-
(LEAD) Blinken to visit S. Korea next week for 1st time since Yoon came into office
-
N. Korea, China, Russia engage in cyber operations to target U.S. research: FBI director