New deputy chief of S. Korea-U.S. combined command calls for strong resolve to deter war
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The new deputy chief of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC) called on troops Thursday for a strong resolve to deter war in his inauguration ceremony at a key U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) military base.
Gen. Kang Shin-chul, the newly appointed deputy commander of the CFC, made the remark during the ceremony at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the command.
"The South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command ... must not hesitate in the face of danger of war," he was quoted as saying. "Only then, will we be able to deter war and win."
During the ceremony, Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of the CFC and the USFK, also called for continued efforts to establish a strengthened combined defense posture, the command said.
Kang was appointed to his new post Sunday as part of a major reshuffle of top military brass. He last served as the head of the Chief Directorate of Operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Launched in 1978, the CFC has been the allies' core war fighting headquarters tasked with countering potential North Korean provocations and aggression.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun set for 2nd questioning on suspected drug use this week
-
Xi says 'willing to make bigger contributions' in letter to N.K. leader
-
N. Korea in final stage of preparations for 3rd satellite launch: NIS
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military says N. Korea might have provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles
-
Blinken to discuss Russia, Middle East, N. Korea during visit to Seoul: State Department