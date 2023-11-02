Cuevas to pitch on short rest trying to extend Wiz's season

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Having earned their first win of their South Korean baseball postseason series Thursday, the KT Wiz will send their Venezuelan ace William Cuevas to the mound on short rest Friday.



KT Wiz starter William Cuevas pitches against the NC Dinos during Game 1 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Wiz blanked the NC Dinos 3-0 in Game 3 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason on the road at Changwon NC Park in the southeastern city of Changwon. Starter Ko Young-pyo pitched six shutout innings, and now Cuevas will try to match that in Game 4, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Cuevas will be pitching on three days' rest, after giving up seven runs -- three unearned -- on six hits and two walks in only three innings.

Cuevas threw 75 pitches in that game, but he is no stranger to pitching in big games on short rest.

In 2021, he threw seven shutout innings in a tiebreaker game against the Samsung Lions on two days' rest, sending the Wiz to the Korean Series with a 1-0 win.

"As soon as Game 1 ended, we asked Cuevas to get ready for Game 4," Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul said. "We felt his pitch count was low enough that he would be able to pitch by Friday. And we felt this series would go at least four games. Cuevas was immediately on board."

The Dinos will send right-hander Song Myung-gi to the hill, sitting a win away from wrapping up this series and advancing to the Korean Series.

In three appearances against the Wiz during the regular season, Song went 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in 11 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, including a home run by Anthony Alford.



In this file photo from Oct. 23, 2023, NC Dinos starter Song Myung-gi pitches against the SSG Landers during Game 2 of the first round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

