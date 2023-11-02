Wiz outfielder provides timely punch from No. 8 spot in postseason game

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- KT Wiz outfielder Bae Jung-dae hit only two home runs in 97 games this year in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season, with a left-hand injury at the start of the year contributing to the down year.

But he has rediscovered some of his power stroke at the most opportune of times, delivering two homers three games of the Wiz's postseason series against the NC Dinos.



Bae Jung-dae of the KT Wiz celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the NC Dinos during Game 3 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

The second of those home runs came in the top of the second inning in Game 3 at Changwon NC Park in Changwon on Thursday. Bae's two-run blast off starter Tanner Tully gave the Wiz their first lead at any point in this series, and they went on to take the game 3-0. The Wiz have won their first game in this series after losing the first two games at home earlier in the week.

Despite batting in the eighth spot, Bae leads the Wiz with six RBIs in this series. He is tied with Moon Sang-chul for the team lead with two home runs and 10 total bases. No Wiz player has had more hits than Bae's four so far.

Facing Dinos starter Tanner Tully in the second inning, Bae got behind the count 0-1 before hammering a slider that found the bottom of the zone.

"On the first pitch, I didn't get my timing right, because Tanner tends to have a quick delivery with a runner at first base," Bae said. "I anticipated a breaking ball for the next pitch, and I guessed right."

The Wiz made that early lead stand, as starter Ko Young-pyo threw six shutout innings and the bullpen locked things down.



Before the game, Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul said he felt his team could make things interesting for the rest of the series if they won Game 3, given the way starting pitching matchups would line up. Bae said he will buy whatever Lee says.

The Wiz are trying to become only the third team to pull off a reverse sweep of the second round -- winning three straight games after dropping the first two.

"I think this win has laid the foundation for the reverse sweep," Bae said. "Our manager has the pulse of the series. If that's the way he sees things unfold, then we all believe him."

Bae has been the lucky charm of sorts for the Wiz during the regular season, and the team must be hoping for the same stroke of fortune in the postseason.

Bae missed the first two months of the season with a broken left hand. By the time he joined the team, the Wiz were in last place at 16-29-2 (wins-losses-ties).

But for the rest of the season, they went on a 63-33-1 run to finish in second place.



