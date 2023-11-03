Yoon says disinformation can undermine freedom, threaten elections

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol highlighted the risks of disinformation as he attended the global AI Safety Summit by videoconference from Seoul, his office said Friday.

Yoon took part in the inaugural event held at Bletchley Park in central England on Thursday (local time) to discuss global cooperation measures for the safe use and governance of artificial intelligence (AI), his office said in a press release.

"The emergence of generative AI, such as ChatGPT, has enhanced conveniences in our lives and raised industrial productivity, but the digital gap can worsen economic gaps and the rapidly increasing disinformation can undermine our freedom and threaten our democratic systems, including elections," he was quoted as saying.



President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers remarks during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Daedeok Innopolis at the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science in the central city of Daejeon on Nov. 2, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Digital technologies, including AI, should only contribute to expanding human freedom and welfare, and not pose a threat to individual and social safety," he added.

Yoon further called for ensuring fair opportunities for competition and innovation, and equal enjoyment of digital benefits by all members of society.

In particular, he shared South Korea's unveiling of the "Digital Bill of Rights" in September, which revolves around the five principles of freedom, fairness, safety, innovation and solidarity.

Yoon also said South Korea will host the AI Global Forum to support the creation of an international organization under the United Nations tasked with establishing a global AI governance system, while stating the country's commitment to working closely with the AI safety network proposed during the summit and a high-level AI advisory body launched by the U.N. last month.

The presidential office said the South Korean government will fully gather the opinions of each nation participating in the summit and advance the discussions to thoroughly prepare for a mini virtual summit to be co-hosted by South Korea and Britain in six months' time.

The mini summit is aimed at checking up on the progress made before the second conference takes place next year.

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)