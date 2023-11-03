Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Greater Seoul area-centered system pushes youth to endless competition (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Debate over 'Mega Seoul' project explodes (Kookmin Daily)
-- State to compensate pediatric medical accidents without fault (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to push for special education districts to prevent concentration in Seoul (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Admission for regional applicants to be expanded in push to nurture universities outside Seoul (Segye Times)
-- From K-pop high schools to AI high schools, municipalities to be given more authority in education (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Hopes for Seoul premium' vs. 'concerns of losing existing benefits' amid push to expand Seoul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Supreme Court 'lets off' top Coast Guard officials in Sewol ferry sinking (Hankyoreh)
-- Beyond the U.S.-China hegemonic competition to partnerships with the world (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. rate peaks; eyes on timing of cut (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'MB-style price management' revived after 11 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Asiana decides to off-load cargo business (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- BOK breathes sigh of relief as Fed pauses rate hike (Korea Herald)
-- More schools, students brace for AI-driven classrooms (Korea Times)
