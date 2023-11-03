Naver Q3 net profit up 53.8 pct to 356.2 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 356.2 billion won (US$265.2 million), up 53.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 380.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 330.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 18.9 percent to 2.44 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 286.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

