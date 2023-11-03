Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Naver Q3 net profit up 53.8 pct to 356.2 bln won

All News 07:41 November 03, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 356.2 billion won (US$265.2 million), up 53.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 380.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 330.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 18.9 percent to 2.44 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 286.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!