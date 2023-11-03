About 70 pct of cattle receive shots against lumpy skin disease
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- About 70 percent of the cattle nationwide had received vaccines for lumpy skin disease, officials said Friday.
As of Thursday, some 2.8 million out of 4 million cattle nationwide, or 68.8 percent of the total, have received vaccine shots, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
South Korea plans to complete the vaccination program by Nov. 10, although authorities anticipate additional infections down the road as it takes around three weeks for cattle to develop antibodies.
So far, South Korea has confirmed 75 cases of the disease.
The disease, which does not affect humans, is highly infectious, causing skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
