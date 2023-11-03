Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 03, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/17 Rain 70

Incheon 21/18 Rain 70

Suwon 21/15 Sunny 80

Cheongju 24/15 Sunny 60

Daejeon 24/14 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 19/13 Rain 70

Gangneung 24/18 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 24/15 Sunny 60

Gwangju 25/14 Sunny 60

Jeju 26/18 Cloudy 30

Daegu 25/12 Cloudy 20

Busan 24/17 Sunny 10

(END)

Keywords
#weather forecast
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!