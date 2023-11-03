Nov. 4



1920 -- Korea's national sports council holds the country's first baseball championship for junior and senior high school students at Seoul's Baejae High School.

1933 -- The Korean Language Society announces the first orthography for the Korean language.

1983 -- The government of Burma, now called Myanmar, severs diplomatic ties with North Korea after a group of North Korean agents is blamed for a bombing in Rangoon on Oct. 9 of that year. Seventeen South Korean officials, who were accompanying then President Chun Doo-hwan on a visit to the Southeast Asian country, were killed in the attack.

2002 -- Unionized government workers stage a nationwide walkout for the first time in South Korea's history.

2013 -- North Korea, in an article carried by the Rodong Sinmun, an organ of its ruling Workers' Party of Korea, lambastes South Korea's "inter-Korean trust-building policy," claiming it sparks confrontation between different political systems and is based solely on hostile intent.

2016 -- President Park Geun-hye says she will accept an investigation over a sprawling corruption scandal involving her close confidante. The motion to impeach Park was passed at the National Assembly on Dec. 9. The decision was upheld by the Constitutional Court on March 10, 2017.

2018 -- Actor Shin Sung-il, the most popular heartthrob of South Korea's movie industry in the 1960s-70s, dies of lung cancer. He was 81.

2019 -- ASEAN member states, South Korea and five other countries reached a deal on a mega Asia-Pacific trade pact, known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

