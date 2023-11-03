SK Ie Technology remains in red in Q3

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- SK Ie Technology Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 30.7 billion won (US$23 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 7.9 billion, compared with a loss of 22 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 34.7 percent to 182.2 billion won.

