Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Ie Technology remains in red in Q3

All News 09:51 November 03, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- SK Ie Technology Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 30.7 billion won (US$23 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 7.9 billion, compared with a loss of 22 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 34.7 percent to 182.2 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!