(LEAD) SK lE Technology Q3 net loss widens on slow demand from EV firms
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- SK IE Technology Co. (SKIET), South Korea's leading lithium-ion battery separator maker, said Friday its third-quarter net loss widened from a year earlier due to slowing demand for electric vehicles.
SKIET's net loss for the three months ending on Sept. 30 deepened to 30.69 billion won (US$23 million) from 24.95 billion won during the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"Decreased demand from EV companies and increased costs in the construction of (the company's) separator plants in Poland weighed on the quarterly bottom line," a company spokesman said.
SKIET has recently completed one of four separator plants in Poland, with the second plant under construction and two others yet to be built.
It currently operates two domestic plants in South Korea, one in China and its first plant in Poland.
The company shifted to an operating profit of 7.88 billion won in the third quarter from an operating loss of 22 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 35 percent to 182.24 billion won from 135.25 billion won during the same period.
SKIET was split off from the country's leading refiner, SK Innovation Co., in April 2019. SK Innovation holds a 61.2 percent stake in SKIET.
From January to September, the company swung to a net profit of 8.59 billion won from a net loss of 39.21 billion won in the year-ago period.
It also shifted to an operating profit of 5.14 billion won in the first nine months from an operating loss of 41.99 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 17 percent to 477.07 billion won from 408.41 billion won.
