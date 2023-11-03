Online shopping up 9.6 pct in Sept. on higher travel demand

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Sales of online shopping in South Korea moved up 9.6 percent on-year in September from a year earlier, data showed Friday, driven by rising demand for travel services.

The value of online shopping transactions amounted to 19 trillion won (US$14.2 billion) in September, compared with 17.3 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The growth was mostly led by travel and transportation services, which shot up 37.2 percent on-year to hit 2.05 trillion won, following the relaxed COVID-19 restrictions worldwide.

Sales of food and beverages also advanced 22.1 percent over the period to 2.7 trillion won. Those of e-coupons or gift cards came to 964.8 billion won, up 42.8 percent on-year.

Sales from food delivery services reached 2.14 trillion won, up 7.2 percent on-year, the data also showed.

Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices rose 6.8 percent on-year to 13.7 trillion won. They accounted for 72.4 percent of the total online shopping, down 1.9 percentage points on-year, it added.



Travelers wait in line at a check-in counter at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, in this file photo taken on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

