PM wraps up World Expo campaign tour in Norway, Finland

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visited Norway and Finland on the final legs of a five-nation tour aimed at rallying support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, his office said Friday.

Han arrived in Norway early Thursday (local time) after completing visits to Malawi, Togo and Cameroon, and met with Norwegian businesspeople to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.



South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (L) poses for a photo with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during their meeting at the state guesthouse in Oslo on Nov. 2, 2023, in this photo provided by Han's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Later in the day, he held talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and expressed hope for deeper cooperation in the green transformation, critical minerals and the defense industry, in addition to ongoing cooperation in shipbuilding, offshore wind power and other sectors.

Han also requested Norway's support for South Korea's bid to bring the World Expo to its southeastern city of Busan, saying the mega event will help deepen bilateral ties.

The host of the event will be decided by a vote among member states of the Bureau International des Expositions in late November.

From Norway, Han traveled to Finland to hold talks with Finnish Prime Minister Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in the evening, which came as the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

Han voiced hope for greater cooperation on climate and economic security issues, while Orpo called for deepening cooperation in cutting-edge science and technology.

Han also requested Finland's support for South Korea's expo bid.

The prime minister is set to meet with key Finnish business leaders Friday before returning home Saturday.



South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (2nd from L) speaks to Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (3rd from R) during their talks at the Finnish prime minister's official residence in Helsinki on Nov. 2, 2023, in this photo provided by Han's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

