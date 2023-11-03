Hyundai Motor Group hosts mobility innovation forum in Silicon Valley
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it hosted an annual mobility forum in Silicon Valley, bringing together key figures from cutting-edge mobility companies and government officials to share ideas of the future of the industry.
Under the theme titled "Re-Vision & Re-Value," the group's Mobility Innovators Forum 2023 was held in Fort Mason Center in San Francisco on Thursday (local time).
The forum, first held in 2016, was organized by Hyundai Cradle, the group's Silicon Valley innovation hub.
Speakers at the forum included Kim Heung-soo, vice president of Hyundai's global strategy office, Marc Raibert, executive director of the Boston Dynamics AI Institute, and UC Berkeley professor Ken Goldberg.
Additionally, various experts from mobility-related fields participated in discussions on a wide range of topics, such as robotics, autonomous driving and investment strategies in future mobility, the company said.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun set for 2nd questioning on suspected drug use this week
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military says N. Korea might have provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles
-
Xi says 'willing to make bigger contributions' in letter to N.K. leader
-
BTS' Jungkook set to appear in Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Today' as guest, performer
-
Blinken to discuss Russia, Middle East, N. Korea during visit to Seoul: State Department