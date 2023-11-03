Hyundai Motor Group hosts mobility innovation forum in Silicon Valley

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it hosted an annual mobility forum in Silicon Valley, bringing together key figures from cutting-edge mobility companies and government officials to share ideas of the future of the industry.

Under the theme titled "Re-Vision & Re-Value," the group's Mobility Innovators Forum 2023 was held in Fort Mason Center in San Francisco on Thursday (local time).

The forum, first held in 2016, was organized by Hyundai Cradle, the group's Silicon Valley innovation hub.

Speakers at the forum included Kim Heung-soo, vice president of Hyundai's global strategy office, Marc Raibert, executive director of the Boston Dynamics AI Institute, and UC Berkeley professor Ken Goldberg.

Additionally, various experts from mobility-related fields participated in discussions on a wide range of topics, such as robotics, autonomous driving and investment strategies in future mobility, the company said.



This photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group on Nov. 3, 2023, shows Kim Heung-soo, vice president of Hyundai's global strategy office, speaking at the Mobility Innovators Forum 2023 held in Fort Mason Center in San Francisco. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)