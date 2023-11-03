The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 03, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.65 3.65
2-M 3.79 3.79
3-M 3.96 3.95
6-M 4.08 4.08
12-M 4.15 4.16
(END)
