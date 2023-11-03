Seoul shares up late Fri. morning on tech, battery gains
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning as investors scooped up tech and battery shares, betting that the U.S. rate-hike cycle has come to an end.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 25.34 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,368.46 as of 11:20 a.m.
The Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark lending rate steady at a 22-year high for a second consecutive time this week, leading to gains in U.S. shares overnight as well.
Tech shares continued to trade higher, with top market cap Samsung Electronics rising 0.14 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix adding 0.88 percent.
Battery maker LG Energy Solution increased 3.19 percent, and its smaller rival Samsung SDI rose 1.55 percent.
South Korea's top portal operator Naver also moved up 4.3 percent, with Kakao jumping 6.49 percent as well.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,327.90 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 15 won from the previous session's close.
