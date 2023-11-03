President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inches up to 34 pct: poll
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose 1 percentage point to 34 percent, a poll showed Friday.
Diplomacy was the most cited reason for the positive assessment of Yoon's performance, according to the poll on 1,000 people aged 18 and over conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday.
The negative assessment remained unchanged at 58 percent. Yoon's handling of the economy and livelihood matters was cited the most as the reason for disapproval.
The approval rating of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) came to 34 percent, while that of the main opposition Democratic Party was 33 percent.
Twenty-seven percent said they do not support any political party.
The poll has a credibility rate of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus of 3 percentage points.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun set for 2nd questioning on suspected drug use this week
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military says N. Korea might have provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles
-
BTS' Jungkook set to appear in Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Today' as guest, performer
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
N. Korea could stage provocations to divert domestic attention: defense chief