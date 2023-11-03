President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inches up to 34 pct: poll

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose 1 percentage point to 34 percent, a poll showed Friday.

Diplomacy was the most cited reason for the positive assessment of Yoon's performance, according to the poll on 1,000 people aged 18 and over conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday.

The negative assessment remained unchanged at 58 percent. Yoon's handling of the economy and livelihood matters was cited the most as the reason for disapproval.

The approval rating of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) came to 34 percent, while that of the main opposition Democratic Party was 33 percent.

Twenty-seven percent said they do not support any political party.

The poll has a credibility rate of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus of 3 percentage points.



President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address in the city of Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul, on Nov. 2, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

