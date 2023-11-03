The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



15 S. Koreans on their way back home from Israel aboard Japanese plane

SEOUL -- A Japanese aircraft was bringing a group of South Korean nationals, along with Japanese nationals, from Israel, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday, the second such flight Japan has offered after South Korea brought Japanese citizens home on its plane last month.

The Air Self-Defense Force aircraft carrying 15 South Koreans and one foreign national family member related to a Korean national, departed from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, at 4:47 p.m. Thursday (local time) and is on its way to Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, the foreign ministry said.



(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S. test launch of Minuteman III ICBM

SEOUL -- North Korea lambasted the United States on Friday for its recent test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as it vowed to respond to "reckless" provocations with "prompt, overwhelming and decisive counteraction."

The U.S. test-launched an unarmed ICBM at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, with a defense delegation led by Deputy Minister for Defense Policy Heo Tae-keun in attendance. It marked the first such observation by a South Korean delegation in seven years since 2016.



Nearly 60 injured in chain collisions of 5 buses

SUWON, South Korea -- A chain-reaction accident involving five buses occurred near an expressway interchange in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday morning, injuring nearly 60 people, police said.

The rear-end collisions among the five -- three commuter buses, one intercity bus and one chartered bus -- took place on the southbound lane near the Suwon interchange at 7:23 a.m., police said.



Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this month for annual defense ministerial talks

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to visit Seoul this month for annual bilateral defense ministerial talks and other events, where he will highlight America's "ironclad" security commitment to South Korea, his office said Thursday.

Austin is set to embark on a three-nation trip, which includes stops in India and Indonesia, next week, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit Seoul next week as part of his multination trip.



(LAED) BTS' Jungkook releases 1st solo album 'Golden'

SEOUL -- Jungkook of K-pop juggernaut BTS on Friday put out his first solo album "Golden," composed of all English tracks aimed at the global music market.

In a video released a few hours before the album's release, the vocalist said the record's motif is the "golden moment."



N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency

SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday its recent move to shut down several diplomatic missions is meant to efficiently rearrange its diplomatic capacity.

The reclusive regime recently gave notice of the shutdown of its embassies in Angola, Spain and Uganda to the respective countries, while Beijing has confirmed Pyongyang's decision to pull out from Hong Kong.



About 70 pct of cattle receive shots against lumpy skin disease

SEOUL -- About 70 percent of the cattle nationwide had received vaccines for lumpy skin disease, officials said Friday.

As of Thursday, some 2.8 million out of 4 million cattle nationwide, or 68.8 percent of the total, have received vaccine shots, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



Yoon says disinformation can undermine freedom, threaten elections

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol highlighted the risks of disinformation as he attended the global AI Safety Summit by videoconference from Seoul, his office said Friday.

Yoon took part in the inaugural event held at Bletchley Park in central England on Thursday (local time) to discuss global cooperation measures for the safe use and governance of artificial intelligence (AI), his office said in a press release.



(2nd LD) Naver's Q3 profit jumps 54 pct, powered by commerce, content, cloud businesses

SEOUL -- Naver Corp., South Korea's top internet portal operator, said Friday its third-quarter net profit jumped 53.8 percent from a year earlier, powered by robust growth of its commerce, content and cloud businesses.

Third-quarter net profit amounted to 356.2 billion won (US$265.2 million) on a consolidated basis in the July-September period, compared with a profit of 231.6 billion won for the same quarter last year, Naver said in a regulatory filing.



PPP to request gov't increase budget to improve working conditions of young scientists

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has officially requested the government increase budgets in research and development to improve the working conditions of young scientists, a lawmaker said Friday.

The request comes amid criticism of the government's double-digit percentage cut in the R&D budget, originally planned to improve inefficiencies in how the money is being spent. The budget for the sector dropped to around 25 trillion won (US$18.7 billion), marking the first reduction in eight years.

