Kumho Petro Chemical Q3 net income down 50.8 pct to 103.7 bln won
All News 13:55 November 03, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 103.7 billion won (US$78.5 million), down 50.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 84.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 230.5 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 20.1 percent to 1.5 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
