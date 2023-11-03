Veteran hitter improving postseason reputation, one hit at a time

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- NC Dinos outfielder Park Kun-woo didn't exactly have a stellar autumn resume when he entered his first postseason run with the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club last month.

The 33-year-old carried a career .206 batting average in 55 postseason games from 2015 to 2021, all of them with the Doosan Bears. That's a far cry from his lifetime regular season batting average of .326, which is the third-highest mark among all hitters with at least 3,000 plate appearances in KBO history.



Park Kun-woo of the NC Dinos tosses his bat after hitting a double against the KT Wiz during Game 2 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

As a Dino this postseason, Park has been swinging the bat much better, to the tune of a .393 average (11-for-28) in seven games. He had hit safely in his first six games before the streak was snapped in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the KT Wiz in Game 3 of their series.

As for his newfound postseason success, Park said Friday the key has been to put his past behind him.

"Obviously, I know how poorly I hit in earlier postseason games. But there were some series where I had good numbers," Park said at Changwon NC Park in the southeastern city of Changwon. "If I dwell on my past, then I think I will only get more passive at the plate. I only worry about how I can hit better today and how I can make up for any shortcomings tomorrow. The present and the future are more important than the past."

Park said he hasn't even looked up his own numbers this postseason. He is tied for the team lead in this series with four hits, and has sole possession of the lead with four RBIs, two doubles and nine total bases.

These numbers are even more impressive when considering Park has been battling flu the whole time. He hasn't even taken medication because of concerns over a doping violation.



Park Kun-woo of the NC Dinos tosses his bat after hitting a single against the KT Wiz during Game 2 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

"It's been really bad, and I've been careful not to pass it on to my teammates," Park said. "I am far from 100 percent."

Park, who signed with the Dinos as a free agent in December 2021, is now a win away from taking the club to the Korean Series. While with the Bears, Park played in every Korean Series from 2015 to 2021, and won titles in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

"Every Korean Series felt different, and only those who've been there would understand it," Park said. "I'd love to play Korean Series games at this ballpark."



Park Kun-woo of the NC Dinos (C) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the KT Wiz during Game 2 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)