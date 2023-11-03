N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday accused the United States of engaging in "hideous war crimes that cause the massacre of innocent Arabians" by providing military support to Israel in its ongoing war against the militant group Hamas.

The criticism came amid persistent allegations that North Korea-made weapons have been used by Hamas, a claim Pyongyang has dismissed.

"Although the U.S. is talking about the prevention of escalation of the situation, its real intention is to zealously patronize and back Israel's reckless military attack on the Gaza Strip," the North's Korean Jurists Committee said in an English-language statement.

The statement slammed Washington for being at the "height of double standards" and claimed it "should be brought to the International Criminal Court and ousted from the United Nations Human Rights Council."

North Korea has consistently sided with Hamas over the ongoing conflict and accused Washington of being a "ringleader" in the Middle East situation.

In a parliamentary audit this week, the national spy agency reported that there have been signs that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered officials to come up with measures to provide comprehensive assistance to Palestine.

The North's ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, has dismissed reports on its provision of weapons to Hamas as "groundless rumors," accusing Washington of seeking to shift the blame for the war in the Middle East to a third country.



This AFP photo shows an Israeli soldier walking among weapons used by the Hamas militant group during a press tour on Oct. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

