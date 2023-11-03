Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 November 03, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Oct. 30 -- N. Korean vessel stranded near eastern maritime border rescued by N.K. authorities: JCS

100 U.S. nuclear weapons should be committed to supporting S. Korea's security against N.K. threats: report

N. Korea closes its embassy in Angola after its diplomatic mission shutdown in Uganda

31 -- N. Korean envoy rejects report on Hamas using N. Korean arms as 'groundless'

Nov. 1 -- N. Korea in final stage of preparations for 3rd satellite launch: NIS

N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa

Rubella eradicated in N. Korea with mass vaccinations: WHO

2 -- S. Korean military says N. Korea might have provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles

Xi says 'willing to make bigger contributions' in letter to N.K. leader

3 -- N. Korea slams U.S. test launch of Minuteman III ICBM

N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
