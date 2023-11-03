KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 125,800 UP 500
Youngpoong 483,500 UP 5,500
HyundaiEng&Const 34,500 UP 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,600 0
Hanwha 23,300 UP 650
DB HiTek 52,100 UP 200
CJ 84,300 DN 1,300
LX INT 26,300 UP 750
TaihanElecWire 11,860 UP 180
Hyundai M&F INS 30,050 UP 450
LS 79,500 DN 200
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES111 40 0 UP3200
GC Corp 99,300 UP 300
GS E&C 13,710 UP 290
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 454,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 156,800 UP 3,100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,940 UP 160
SKC 83,900 UP 600
GS Retail 24,350 UP 600
Ottogi 388,000 UP 5,000
YoulchonChem 29,200 UP 200
LG Energy Solution 402,000 UP 10,500
HtlShilla 65,000 UP 3,200
Hanmi Science 32,850 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 134,200 UP 1,700
Hanssem 53,500 UP 3,100
F&F 91,300 UP 400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,800 DN 100
Kogas 22,900 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 248,500 DN 5,000
HDKSOE 96,300 UP 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,750 UP 600
MS IND 16,350 UP 180
OCI Holdings 102,500 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 66,100 DN 500
KorZinc 470,500 UP 5,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,260 UP 160
HyundaiMipoDock 74,700 UP 3,300
IS DONGSEO 27,050 UP 750
S-Oil 67,700 UP 500
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
Actor Lee Sun-kyun set for 2nd questioning on suspected drug use this week
(LEAD) S. Korean military says N. Korea might have provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles
15 S. Koreans on their way back home from Israel aboard Japanese plane
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
BTS' Jungkook set to appear in Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Today' as guest, performer