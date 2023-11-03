LG Innotek 226,500 DN 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 150,400 UP 1,500

HMM 15,030 UP 180

HYUNDAI WIA 52,100 DN 200

KumhoPetrochem 122,000 UP 4,100

Mobis 218,000 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 120,000 UP 4,600

S-1 53,900 DN 900

ZINUS 18,150 UP 80

Hanchem 160,100 UP 1,600

DWS 29,800 UP 750

KEPCO 16,460 UP 270

SamsungSecu 37,150 UP 450

KG DONGBU STL 7,720 UP 320

SKTelecom 49,800 UP 450

HyundaiElev 43,600 UP 1,300

SAMSUNG SDS 137,500 DN 700

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,300 UP 1,400

KUMHOTIRE 4,395 UP 80

Hanon Systems 7,080 UP 40

SK 155,500 UP 6,600

ShinpoongPharm 12,130 UP 260

Handsome 19,200 UP 290

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp405 00 UP400

Asiana Airlines 10,120 DN 90

COWAY 44,600 UP 450

LOTTE SHOPPING 73,600 UP 600

IBK 11,310 UP 120

DONGSUH 17,440 UP 20

SamsungEng 24,400 DN 350

SAMSUNG C&T 107,300 UP 200

PanOcean 4,275 UP 80

SAMSUNG CARD 31,450 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 20,200 UP 100

LOTTE WELLFOOD 117,400 UP 700

KT 33,250 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL15850 UP270

LOTTE TOUR 11,240 UP 570

LG Uplus 10,270 UP 40

SAMSUNG LIFE 70,000 DN 100

(MORE)