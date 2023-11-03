KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 226,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 150,400 UP 1,500
HMM 15,030 UP 180
HYUNDAI WIA 52,100 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 122,000 UP 4,100
Mobis 218,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 120,000 UP 4,600
S-1 53,900 DN 900
ZINUS 18,150 UP 80
Hanchem 160,100 UP 1,600
DWS 29,800 UP 750
KEPCO 16,460 UP 270
SamsungSecu 37,150 UP 450
KG DONGBU STL 7,720 UP 320
SKTelecom 49,800 UP 450
HyundaiElev 43,600 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 137,500 DN 700
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,300 UP 1,400
KUMHOTIRE 4,395 UP 80
Hanon Systems 7,080 UP 40
SK 155,500 UP 6,600
ShinpoongPharm 12,130 UP 260
Handsome 19,200 UP 290
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp405 00 UP400
Asiana Airlines 10,120 DN 90
COWAY 44,600 UP 450
LOTTE SHOPPING 73,600 UP 600
IBK 11,310 UP 120
DONGSUH 17,440 UP 20
SamsungEng 24,400 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 107,300 UP 200
PanOcean 4,275 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 31,450 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 20,200 UP 100
LOTTE WELLFOOD 117,400 UP 700
KT 33,250 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL15850 UP270
LOTTE TOUR 11,240 UP 570
LG Uplus 10,270 UP 40
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,000 DN 100
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
Actor Lee Sun-kyun set for 2nd questioning on suspected drug use this week
(LEAD) S. Korean military says N. Korea might have provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles
15 S. Koreans on their way back home from Israel aboard Japanese plane
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
BTS' Jungkook set to appear in Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Today' as guest, performer