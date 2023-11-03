KT&G 87,300 UP 300

Doosan Enerbility 13,980 UP 70

Doosanfc 17,640 UP 320

LG Display 12,920 UP 220

Kangwonland 15,000 UP 230

NAVER 200,500 UP 9,700

Kakao 41,300 UP 2,750

NCsoft 258,500 UP 20,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 44,550 UP 600

COSMAX 129,400 DN 4,800

KIWOOM 86,800 UP 3,900

Hanwha Ocean 23,900 0

HD Hyundai Infracore 7,000 UP 30

DWEC 4,035 UP 40

KEPCO KPS 33,300 UP 300

LG H&H 328,000 UP 6,500

LGCHEM 471,000 UP 15,500

KEPCO E&C 54,400 UP 900

ShinhanGroup 34,900 UP 400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,800 UP 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,550 UP 400

LGELECTRONICS 101,400 UP 1,700

Celltrion 149,900 UP 100

TKG Huchems 22,150 UP 50

JB Financial Group 10,320 UP 250

DAEWOONG PHARM 101,600 DN 1,200

HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,700 UP 300

KIH 54,200 UP 1,700

GS 40,800 UP 1,000

LIG Nex1 90,700 UP 2,200

Fila Holdings 37,450 UP 2,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,900 UP 1,400

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,250 UP 1,250

HANWHA LIFE 2,700 UP 50

AMOREPACIFIC 133,300 UP 2,500

FOOSUNG 10,420 UP 120

SK Innovation 137,100 UP 9,500

POONGSAN 36,700 DN 50

KBFinancialGroup 52,600 UP 1,600

Hansae 22,200 DN 400

(MORE)