KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 87,300 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 13,980 UP 70
Doosanfc 17,640 UP 320
LG Display 12,920 UP 220
Kangwonland 15,000 UP 230
NAVER 200,500 UP 9,700
Kakao 41,300 UP 2,750
NCsoft 258,500 UP 20,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 44,550 UP 600
COSMAX 129,400 DN 4,800
KIWOOM 86,800 UP 3,900
Hanwha Ocean 23,900 0
HD Hyundai Infracore 7,000 UP 30
DWEC 4,035 UP 40
KEPCO KPS 33,300 UP 300
LG H&H 328,000 UP 6,500
LGCHEM 471,000 UP 15,500
KEPCO E&C 54,400 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 34,900 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,800 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,550 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 101,400 UP 1,700
Celltrion 149,900 UP 100
TKG Huchems 22,150 UP 50
JB Financial Group 10,320 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 101,600 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,700 UP 300
KIH 54,200 UP 1,700
GS 40,800 UP 1,000
LIG Nex1 90,700 UP 2,200
Fila Holdings 37,450 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,900 UP 1,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,250 UP 1,250
HANWHA LIFE 2,700 UP 50
AMOREPACIFIC 133,300 UP 2,500
FOOSUNG 10,420 UP 120
SK Innovation 137,100 UP 9,500
POONGSAN 36,700 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 52,600 UP 1,600
Hansae 22,200 DN 400
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
Actor Lee Sun-kyun set for 2nd questioning on suspected drug use this week
(LEAD) S. Korean military says N. Korea might have provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles
15 S. Koreans on their way back home from Israel aboard Japanese plane
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
BTS' Jungkook set to appear in Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Today' as guest, performer