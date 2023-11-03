KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 53,600 UP 700
CSWIND 46,800 UP 1,200
GKL 14,790 UP 50
KOLON IND 45,550 UP 1,450
HanmiPharm 293,000 DN 1,000
SD Biosensor 10,280 UP 170
Meritz Financial 51,900 UP 700
BNK Financial Group 6,800 UP 80
DGB Financial Group 7,980 UP 150
emart 73,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY420 00 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 52,100 DN 2,000
PIAM 26,300 UP 650
HANJINKAL 43,150 DN 1,700
CHONGKUNDANG 101,500 UP 5,500
DoubleUGames 44,200 DN 700
HL MANDO 33,500 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 705,000 DN 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,350 UP 950
Netmarble 41,100 UP 2,650
KRAFTON 169,900 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,000 UP 700
ORION 121,900 DN 1,700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 20,250 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,640 UP 340
BGF Retail 144,600 UP 4,200
SKCHEM 58,000 UP 100
HDC-OP 12,200 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 364,500 UP 12,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 374,500 UP 11,500
HANILCMT 12,320 UP 130
SKBS 62,800 UP 1,100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,140 UP 110
KakaoBank 21,100 UP 800
HYBE 216,000 DN 11,500
DL E&C 35,750 UP 1,050
kakaopay 39,750 UP 2,950
K Car 10,100 DN 200
SKSQUARE 45,250 UP 300
SK ie technology 67,100 UP 4,400
(END)
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
Actor Lee Sun-kyun set for 2nd questioning on suspected drug use this week
(LEAD) S. Korean military says N. Korea might have provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles
15 S. Koreans on their way back home from Israel aboard Japanese plane
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
BTS' Jungkook set to appear in Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Today' as guest, performer