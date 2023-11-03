Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanssem remains in red in Q3

All News 16:30 November 03, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 13.1 billion won (US$9.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 4.9 billion, compared with a loss of 13.6 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 0.7 percent to 480.9 billion won.

The operating profit was 145.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!