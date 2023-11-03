Hanssem remains in red in Q3
All News 16:30 November 03, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 13.1 billion won (US$9.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 4.9 billion, compared with a loss of 13.6 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 0.7 percent to 480.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 145.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
