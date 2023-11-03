Importer of Tsingtao beer vows in-depth hygiene inspection over urination scandal

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean importer of China's Tsingtao beer said Friday it will conduct an in-depth hygiene inspection of imported beers, as concerns grow over a video showing a worker at a Tsingtao factory urinating into a tank believed to contain raw ingredients.

Worries about the safety of Chinese-made food have rekindled in South Korea after the video went viral on social media last month.

BK Co., the South Korean importer of Tsingtao beer, said it will commission an agency affiliated with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to carry out an in-depth inspection of all of the beer brand's imported products yet to be distributed here.

BK also said it will conduct an on-site inspection of the Tsingtao factory that appeared on the video and announce the results of the inspection.

"We are facing great difficulties due to the case, but all of the company's employees and executives are putting in all-out efforts to deliver safe products to our customers," BK said in a statement.



This file photo shows Tsingtao beer products at a supermarket in Seoul on Oct. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)