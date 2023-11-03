Yoon, Irish PM call for greater economic cooperation, discuss Middle East

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar voiced hope for greater economic cooperation between their countries and discussed tensions in the Middle East as they held a summit in Seoul on Friday, the presidential office said.

Varadkar was in Seoul on a two-day visit on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Ireland, and as the head of an Irish trade delegation made up of key economy-related ministers and chiefs of industrial, tourism and educational institutions.

Varadkar is the first Irish prime minister to pay a bilateral visit to South Korea since the two sides established diplomatic ties in 1983.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R, rear) holds talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (L, rear) at the presidential office in Seoul on Nov. 3, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

"The president said he hopes for a groundbreaking increase in bilateral trade and investment through this summit and the trade delegation's visit," his office said in a press release. "The president said he especially hopes for expanded cooperation in areas where the two countries share strengths, such as the bio industry."

Varadkar noted the large potential for trade and investment cooperation, and called for exploring ways to diversify cooperation to other sectors, such as education and research.

The prime minister also expressed support for South Korea's efforts to achieve North Korea's denuclearization while responding firmly to its continued nuclear and missile provocations.

"Moreover, the two leaders agreed to continue to band together as they provide continued assistance to Ukraine and also exchanged opinions on the situation in the Middle East," the presidential office said.

Yoon described Ireland as a partner sharing the universal values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law, as well as a nation that sent troops to fight alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Varadkar said Ireland considers South Korea to be a key cooperation partner in the Asia-Pacific region and, in consideration of its importance, chose the country as the trade delegation's first stop.

In reference to Yoon's citation of a work by Irish poet Seamus Heaney during a state dinner in Washington in April, the prime minister also thanked the president for his knowledge of and interest in Irish culture.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shakes hands with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar prior to their talks at the presidential office in Seoul on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

