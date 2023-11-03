Wiz beat Dinos to force deciding game in KBO postseason

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The KT Wiz hammered the NC Dinos 11-2 on Friday to force a deciding game in their Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason series, with the relentless offense backing a dazzling start by William Cuevas.

Pitching on short rest, Cuevas threw six innings of one-hit ball, while his teammates pounded out 14 hits, including three home runs, at Changwon NC Park in the southeastern town of Changwon. The Wiz have evened up the best-of-five second round at two games apiece, after losing the first two games at home earlier this week.



Hwang Jae-gyun of the KT Wiz (L) celebrates his solo home run against the NC Dinos with teammate Anthony Alford during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

The deciding Game 5 is back at the Wiz's home, KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul, at 2 p.m. Sunday.

In 32 previous editions of the second round played in the best-of-five format, a team jumped out to a 2-0 series lead 17 times. Only the 1996 Hyundai Unicorns and the 2009 SK Wyverns have rallied to win the second round after losing the first two games.



KT Wiz starter William Cuevas pitches against the NC Dinos during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

The winner of this series will reach the Korean Series and face the LG Twins, who earned a bye to the championship round after posting the best regular season record. The best-of-seven Korean Series begins 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.

No. 2 hitter Hwang Jae-gyun atoned for a first-inning error with a home run and a double as part of his two-RBI day. Jang Sung-woo and Bae Jung-dae had two RBIs each.



Jang Sung-woo of the KT Wiz hits a single against the NC Dinos during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

