(LEAD) Wiz beat Dinos to force deciding game in KBO postseason

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The KT Wiz hammered the NC Dinos 11-2 on Friday to force a deciding game in their Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason series, with the relentless offense backing a dazzling start by William Cuevas.

Pitching on short rest, Cuevas threw six innings of one-hit ball, while his teammates pounded out 14 hits, including three home runs, at Changwon NC Park in the southeastern town of Changwon. The Wiz have evened up the best-of-five second round at two games apiece, after losing the first two games at home earlier this week.



The deciding Game 5 is back at the Wiz's home, KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul, at 2 p.m. Sunday.

In 32 previous editions of the second round played in the best-of-five format, a team jumped out to a 2-0 series lead 17 times. Only the 1996 Hyundai Unicorns and the 2009 SK Wyverns have rallied to win the second round after losing the first two games.



The winner of this series will reach the Korean Series and face the LG Twins, who earned a bye to the championship round after posting the best regular season record. The best-of-seven Korean Series begins 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.

No. 2 hitter Hwang Jae-gyun atoned for a first-inning error with a home run and a double as part of his two-RBI day. Jang Sung-woo and Bae Jung-dae had two RBIs each.

Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul said he was happy to see the lineup score runs early and often.

"For a playoff game, it was a pretty comfortable win," Lee said. "I expected Cuevas to pitch well, and he came through like the ace he is."

Lee praised Cuevas for not losing his focus even with a big lead.

"He pitched with a great sense of responsibility," Lee said. "He stayed locked in, even as we kept scoring runs. He was very efficient with his pitch count, too."



The Wiz had eight runs on the board before the Dinos even had their first hit.

Dinos starter Song Myung-gi hit leadoff man Kim Sang-su in the top of the first. Kim then stole second and advanced to third when catcher Kim Hyung-jun's throw skipped past second baseman Park Min-woo and into the shallow center field.

After a walk to Anthony Alford put runners at the corners, cleanup Park Byung-ho lined a long single off the right field wall to cash in Kim.

Jang Sung-woo's sacrifice fly to center scored Alford from third to put the Wiz up 2-0. The ball wasn't hit deep, but Alford beat Jason Martin's one-hop throw home with a head-first slide.

Song lasted only 1 1/3 innings, getting the hook after giving up two straight singles and a sacrifice bunt in the top second.



Reliever Lee Jae-hak took over with runners at second and third, and Lee promptly threw a wild pitch to let a runner in for a 3-0 Wiz lead, with Kim Sang-su at the plate.

After Kim drew a walk, Hwang Jae-gyun smacked a double to deep left field to plate the Wiz's fourth run of the game.

In the top third, the Wiz capitalized on some sloppy defense by the Dinos to add to their lead.

With a runner at first, Oh Yoon-suk dumped a single to shallow center, with both shortstop Kim Ju-won and second baseman Park Min-woo unable to make the grab. That left the second base bag vacated, and Oh alertly took the extra base.

First baseman Oh Young-soo went to cover the bag, but Martin tossed the ball over Oh's head as the runner reached the base safely.



Bae Jung-dae followed with a single that brought home both runners, putting the Wiz up 6-0.

The Wiz landed a couple of big blows in the top fourth. Hwang Jae-gyun opened the inning with a solo homer, and after two outs, Jang Sung-woo launched a solo shot of his own for an 8-0 lead.

That was plenty of support for Cuevas, who was pitching on three days' rest after getting roughed up in Game 1 on Monday. He'd allowed seven runs -- three unearned -- on six hits in three innings then, but the Venezuelan right-hander was a much different pitcher Friday.



Cuevas held the Dinos hitless until two outs in the sixth, before Son Ah-seop broke the no-hit bid with a single. Son was the only Dino to reach base against Cuevas, after first doing so on an error by Hwang Jae-gyun at third base to begin the game.

Dinos manager Kang In-kwon conceded defeat, saying, "We were thoroughly beaten in every aspect of the game, whether it was pitching or hitting."

The Wiz added two runs in the top seventh with a sacrifice fly and a single. Alford's solo shot in the eighth made it 11-0 for the Wiz in the eighth

The bullpen took things over from Cuevas to begin the bottom seventh, and the Dinos scored two inconsequential runs in the eighth.



