S. Korea vaccinates over 76 pct of cattle against lumpy skin disease
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- More than 76 percent of cattle in South Korea have been vaccinated against lumpy skin disease (LSD), officials said Saturday, as the country continues to battle the disease that can cause a drop in milk production.
Over 3.1 million cows out of the total 4.07 million here have received shots to protect them against LSD, which does not affect humans but is highly infectious and can lead to death, according to officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
So far, the country has confirmed 77 cases of LSD nationwide, including two new cases from Friday.
The government earlier said it plans to vaccinate all cattle by next Friday.
