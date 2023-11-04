Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:10 November 04, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/14 Cloudy 30
Incheon 21/14 Sunny 20
Suwon 22/14 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 21/17 Sunny 60
Daejeon 20/16 Rain 60
Chuncheon 19/13 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 17/15 Rain 80
Jeonju 22/17 Rain 60
Gwangju 24/16 Rain 60
Jeju 25/20 Rain 80
Daegu 21/14 Rain 60
Busan 22/18 Rain 60
(END)
