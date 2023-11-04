Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

November 04, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/14 Cloudy 30

Incheon 21/14 Sunny 20

Suwon 22/14 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 21/17 Sunny 60

Daejeon 20/16 Rain 60

Chuncheon 19/13 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 17/15 Rain 80

Jeonju 22/17 Rain 60

Gwangju 24/16 Rain 60

Jeju 25/20 Rain 80

Daegu 21/14 Rain 60

Busan 22/18 Rain 60

(END)

