Stress or not, Dinos outfielder 'blessed' to be playing in KBO postseason

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- NC Dinos outfielder Son Ah-seop, by nature, is a worrier, someone who gets stressed out and broods over every little thing about his game.

He may seem ill-suited to be playing high-stakes, high-intensity games in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason, given the amount of accompanying stress. But Son, 35, says he wouldn't want to be anywhere else, knowing that not everyone gets to experience it.



Son Ah-seop of the NC Dinos celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the KT Wiz during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I am really happy and blessed to be playing in the postseason. Half the teams in this league (of 10 teams) don't get to play these games," Son told Yonhap News Agency on Friday before Game 4 of the second round against the KT Wiz at Changwon NC Park.

"It's a blessing to be on one of the few teams still left standing," Son added. "But at the same time, I am a competitive guy and I want to win so badly. I can't really help with the stress that comes with it. I suppose I will stay this way until the day I retire."

Son said he is stressed out when the team does poorly, like last season, but he also deals with a different type of stress when the team is doing better and he is also playing well.

When the Dinos were jostling for a postseason spot and Son was in contention for the batting title in late September, Son threw up after reaching first base during a game.

"I was dealing with some digestive issues because of stress," Son recalled. "I couldn't keep anything down. It was a particularly stressful time of the season."



Son Ah-seop of the NC Dinos celebrates after hitting a single against the KT Wiz during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Son admitted he is a "very sensitive" type and a bit of a perfectionist. He's resigned to the fact that there's nothing he can do to change his personality in his mid-30s.

"I am who I am at this point," Son said with a smile. "When I am playing poorly, I get stressed out because I want to play better. And when I am playing well, I get stressed out because I want to maintain that. I've told some young guys that they should enjoy these games, but it's hard for me to do the same."

Son said stress is part of the job description for professional athletes and he has learned to embrace it.

"I approach every game like there's no tomorrow, and as a professional athlete, you're supposed to give your best every time," Son said. "You just never know what's going to happen in the future. I might get hurt tomorrow and have to miss games. So that's why I always give my best when I am out there. I feel the happiest when I am in uniform and playing."

The Dinos have played eight postseason games since Oct. 19, with the level of intensity and stress only growing with each passing game. But Son said he likes the way things have played out so far.

"It's been a grind, for sure," Son said. "But I have a feeling we'll have a happy ending this year."



Son Ah-seop of the NC Dinos reacts after taking a pitch against the KT Wiz during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)