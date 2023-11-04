Veteran's message wakes up KT Wiz on brink of KBO postseason exit

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- With the KT Wiz facing earlier-than-expected elimination in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason this week, third baseman Hwang Jae-gyun gathered his younger teammates for a pep talk Thursday afternoon.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Wiz had dropped the first two games of the best-of-five series against the NC Dinos at home in Suwon, just south of Seoul. They then traveled to the southeastern city of Changwon for Game 3 on Thursday, the first do-or-die game for the Wiz.



Hwang Jae-gyun of the KT Wiz rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the NC Dinos during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

At 36, Hwang is one of the senior players for the Wiz. He wasn't about to lash out at youngsters or give them a dressing-down. Gauging the pulse of the clubhouse, Hwang decided the team needed a little pick-me-up.

Hwang took a step back and offered his guys a big picture, reminding them of the improbable journey that the Wiz had taken just to get to that point.

"I told them that even if we lose today, it shouldn't diminish what we've accomplished this season, going from last place to second place in the regular season," Hwang said Friday. "I reminded them that we're still a very good team no matter what happens in this series."

And the message was apparently well received. The Wiz took Game 3 on Thursday 3-0 to stay alive and then hammered the Dinos 11-2 on Friday, behind Hwang's solo home run and two RBIs.

The Wiz were stuck in dead last among 10 KBO clubs as late as early June. But a strong second-half surge saw the Wiz finish with the second-best record and grab the direct ticket to the second round.



Hwang Jae-gyun of the KT Wiz hits a solo home run against the NC Dinos during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

But then the Wiz lost their first two home games against the Dinos. Things looked dire at that point, but Hwang said it was exactly the moment for his team to start breathing a little bit.

"I said since we've lost the first two games, we should just relax, and it will lead to better results," Hwang said. "I meant everything I said. Even if we got eliminated here, it doesn't take away what we've done to get here. I told my teammates we have to hold up our heads high."

Hwang backed up his words in his Game 4 offensive outburst. His RBI double in the second inning put the Wiz up 4-0. And after the team tacked on two more runs in the third inning, Hwang landed a knockout punch with a solo homer to begin the fourth inning. It was his first home run this postseason.

"I am really happy that we've been able to turn this series around," Hwang said of the Wiz's two-game winning streak.

The Wiz are a win away from becoming just the third team to overcome a 2-0 series deficit to capture the second round and reach the Korean Series.



Hwang Jae-gyun of the KT Wiz hits an RBI double against the NC Dinos during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)