S. Korea, Thailand to hold consular talks amid complaints over immigration services for Thai nationals
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Thailand will soon hold consular talks to discuss recent complaints by Thai nationals of their allegedly unfair treatment by South Korean immigration services, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.
The two sides agreed to hold the talks between the directors-general for consular affairs at their respective foreign ministries, after the complaints spread on social media, with the hashtag "ban Korea travel" trending on the platform X in Thailand.
According to the posts, Thai nationals were unfairly denied entry or subject to strict screening at immigration points in South Korea.
The decision to hold the consular talks was reached during the fourth round of bilateral policy consultations led by First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin and Thailand's Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan in Bangkok on Friday, the ministry said.
