Sunday's weather forecast

November 05, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/15 Rain 80

Incheon 21/15 Rain 80

Suwon 21/14 Rain 80

Cheongju 22/16 Rain 60

Daejeon 22/15 Rain 60

Chuncheon 18/12 Rain 80

Gangneung 21/15 Rain 70

Jeonju 23/17 Rain 60

Gwangju 22/17 Sunny 60

Jeju 25/20 Rain 80

Daegu 23/14 Rain 60

Busan 24/18 Rain 60

