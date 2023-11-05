Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 05, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/15 Rain 80
Incheon 21/15 Rain 80
Suwon 21/14 Rain 80
Cheongju 22/16 Rain 60
Daejeon 22/15 Rain 60
Chuncheon 18/12 Rain 80
Gangneung 21/15 Rain 70
Jeonju 23/17 Rain 60
Gwangju 22/17 Sunny 60
Jeju 25/20 Rain 80
Daegu 23/14 Rain 60
Busan 24/18 Rain 60
(END)
