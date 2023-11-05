Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai, Kia sell over 100,000 EVs using electric-only platform in U.S. in 2 yrs

November 05, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. and its sister Kia Corp. saw the combined sales of their electric vehicles using their electric-only dedicated platform top 100,000 in the United States in the past two years.

A total of 101,976 Hyundai and Kia cars using the electric global modular platform (E-GMP), exclusively designed for EVs, were sold stateside from December 2021 to October 2023, according to the companies.

The two companies have put the four E-GMP-based models of Kia's EV6 and Hyundai's Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Genesis GV60 on sale in the U.S. since the Ioniq 5, the first model developed on the E-GMP, made its North American debut in December 2021.

Over the period, the electric compact crossover SUV Ioniq 5 was the bestselling model with a cumulative 51,420 units sold, followed by the EV6 with 36,838, Ioniq 6 with 9,557 and Genesis GV60 with 4,161.

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows Hyundai Motor Co.'s electric crossover SUV Ioniq 5. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

